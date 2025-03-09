Shakir Mukhamadullin News: Bags assist in loss

Mukhamadullin notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

With six helpers over his last eight games, Mukhamadullin has quickly emerged as a contributor on offense at the NHL level. The 23-year-old blueliner has a total of seven points, 17 shots on net, 27 blocked shots, 18 hits and a plus-3 rating through 21 appearances this season. He was viewed as a bit of a development project when drafted 20th overall in 2020, but Mukhamadullin has a great opportunity to make his mark with the Sharks integrating a large number of prospects toward the tail end of this season.