Shakir Mukhamadullin News: Draws assist Monday

Mukhamadullin notched an assist, two hits and three blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.

Mukhamadullin is settling in well at the NHL level with three helpers over five games since the 4 Nations Face-Off break. The 23-year-old blueliner saw 21:28 of ice time Monday -- while the game went past regulation time, this was still a season high for the rookie. He's up to four points, 15 shots on net, 15 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 18 appearances. It's tough to trust most Sharks defensemen in fantasy, but Mukhamadullin is showing a bit of multi-category potential early in his career.