Shakir Mukhamadullin News: Earns first helper of season

Mukhamadullin logged an assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Mukhamadullin picked up his first assist since his most recent recall from AHL San Jose. The 23-year-old has played in four straight games and should continue to have a spot in the lineup while Jan Rutta (lower body) and Timothy Liljegren (undisclosed) are unavailable. Mukhamadullin is at two points, 12 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and eight hits through 14 appearances this season.