Shakir Mukhamadullin News: Nets first NHL goal

Mukhamadullin scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

The goal was Mukhamadullin's first at the NHL level, as well as his first point through six outings this season. The 22-year-old defenseman has been filling a third-pairing role lately, though he could lose his place in the lineup once Jake Walman (lower body) is ready to return. Mukhamadullin has added eight shots on net, nine blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 2024-25 while seeing some time with the second power-play unit.