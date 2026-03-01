Shakir Mukhamadullin headshot

Shakir Mukhamadullin News: Nets game-winner Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Mukhamadullin scored the game-winning goal, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Oilers.

Mukhamadullin missed Friday's practice as he became a new father, and he scored a day later. He's tallied twice in his last three outings, though he's not guaranteed to be a full-time player for the rest of the season. He's earned four goals, four assists, 23 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating across 27 appearances while filling a bottom-four role this season.

Shakir Mukhamadullin
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shakir Mukhamadullin
