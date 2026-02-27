Shakir Mukhamadullin News: Not at practice Friday
Mukhamadullin (personal) was not at practice Friday, according to Max Miller of NHL.com.
Mukhamadullin was scratched Thursday versus Calgary in the Sharks' first game back after the Olympic break. He has three goals and four assists in 26 games this season, averaging 16:15 of ice time per game. He should be considered questionable against Edmonton on Saturday.
