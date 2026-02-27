Shakir Mukhamadullin headshot

Shakir Mukhamadullin News: Not at practice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Mukhamadullin (personal) was not at practice Friday, according to Max Miller of NHL.com.

Mukhamadullin was scratched Thursday versus Calgary in the Sharks' first game back after the Olympic break. He has three goals and four assists in 26 games this season, averaging 16:15 of ice time per game. He should be considered questionable against Edmonton on Saturday.

Shakir Mukhamadullin
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shakir Mukhamadullin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shakir Mukhamadullin See More
Hutch's Hockey: Overcoming Draft Mistakes
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Overcoming Draft Mistakes
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
116 days ago
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
151 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
329 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 29
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 29
Author Image
Chris Morgan
335 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
336 days ago