Shakir Mukhamadullin headshot

Shakir Mukhamadullin News: Playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Mukhamadullin (personal) will be in the lineup for Saturday's clash versus Edmonton, Sheng Peng of SanJoseHockeyNow.com reports.

Mukhamadullin missed practice Friday for personal reasons, as well as Thursday's tilt versus Calgary. Mukhamadullin has three goals and four assists over 26 games this season. He will replace Timothy Liljegren in the lineup.

Shakir Mukhamadullin
San Jose Sharks
