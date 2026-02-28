Shakir Mukhamadullin News: Playing Saturday
Mukhamadullin (personal) will be in the lineup for Saturday's clash versus Edmonton, Sheng Peng of SanJoseHockeyNow.com reports.
Mukhamadullin missed practice Friday for personal reasons, as well as Thursday's tilt versus Calgary. Mukhamadullin has three goals and four assists over 26 games this season. He will replace Timothy Liljegren in the lineup.
