Shakir Mukhamadullin headshot

Shakir Mukhamadullin News: Recalled Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 3, 2025 at 10:48am

Mukhamadullin was promoted from AHL San Jose on Monday.

Mukhamadullin figures to serve primarily as a depth option for the Sharks after Cody Ceci was traded to Dallas. Still, the 23-year-old Mukhamadullin could challenge Jack Thompson for a spot in the lineup. In his 10 NHL appearances this season, Mukhamadullin has managed one goal, 10 shots and seven hits while averaging 15:24 of ice time.

Shakir Mukhamadullin
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
