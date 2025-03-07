Fantasy Hockey
Shakir Mukhamadullin

Shakir Mukhamadullin News: Rejoins NHL club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Mukhamadullin was recalled by the Sharks on Friday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Mukhamadullin was assigned to the minor-league club earlier Friday as a paper move to make him eligible for the AHL playoffs, but he'll rejoin the Sharks ahead of Saturday's home game against the Islanders. The 23-year-old has made 20 appearances for the Sharks this year, logging a goal, five assists, 26 blocked shots and 17 hits while averaging 16:18 of ice time.

