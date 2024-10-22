Shakir Mukhamadullin News: Sent down Tuesday

Mukhamadullin was assigned to AHL San Jose on Tuesday.

Mukhamadullin has moved past his lower-body injury, but he's not ready to be a regular with the Sharks just yet. The left-shot blueliner will need to continue developing his game with the Barracuda, but he could be one of the big club's first recalls. The 22-year-old banked 34 points across 55 regular-season games in the minors last season, and he picked up an assist over his first three appearances in the NHL.