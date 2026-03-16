Shakir Mukhamadullin headshot

Shakir Mukhamadullin News: Two helpers in Ottawa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Mukhamadullin pocketed two assists in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Senators.

The 2020 first-round pick picked up his first points in March with his first multi-point performance since the first game of the season, Oct. 9 against the Golden Knights. Mukhamadullin has yet to get much of a chance to show his offensive skill in the NHL, and through 35 games this season the 24-year-old blueliner has four goals and 10 points along with 49 blocked shots, 33 shots on net, 21 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-0 rating.

Shakir Mukhamadullin
San Jose Sharks
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