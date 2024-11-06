Shane Pinto Injury: Close to returning

Pinto (undisclosed) skated Wednesday and hasn't been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Islanders, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Pinto has missed Ottawa's past six games because of the injury. He has a goal and three points in six outings this season. When Pinto is ready to return, he will likely serve in a middle-six capacity, which would probably push Zack Ostapchuk to the fourth line or out of the lineup entirely.