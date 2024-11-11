Shane Pinto Injury: Could return Tuesday

Head coach Travis Green said Monday that Pinto (undisclosed) could play Tuesday against Toronto, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Pinto has missed the last eight games due to an unspecified injury, but he appears to be trending toward a return. However, Green also said Friday that Pinto was in the mix to return Saturday against the Bruins, and the 23-year-old was held out for that matchup. Once Pinto is cleared to return, he'll likely have a middle-six role and see time on the power play.