Shane Pinto Injury: Not playing Saturday

Pinto (upper body) will be unavailable versus Montreal on Saturday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Pinto sat out the last two games before the break due to the injury. He was injured against Tampa Bay on Feb. 4, playing only 2:57 before leaving the contest. Pinto had a five-game point streak heading into the matchup against the Lightning, and he has 11 goals and 22 points over 46 appearances in 2024-25.