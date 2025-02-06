Shane Pinto Injury: Ruled out against Bolts

Pinto (upper body) will not be in the lineup versus Tampa Bay on Thursday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Pinto was riding a five-game winning streak before he was injured in Tuesday's matchup with the Lightning after logging just 2:57 of ice time. With Pinto on the shelf, the Sens will roll with seven blueliners Thursday, a move which will see Nikolas Matinpalo return to action after sitting out the last game.