Shane Pinto Injury: Ruled out against Bolts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Pinto (upper body) will not be in the lineup versus Tampa Bay on Thursday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Pinto was riding a five-game winning streak before he was injured in Tuesday's matchup with the Lightning after logging just 2:57 of ice time. With Pinto on the shelf, the Sens will roll with seven blueliners Thursday, a move which will see Nikolas Matinpalo return to action after sitting out the last game.

