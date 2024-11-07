Fantasy Hockey
Shane Pinto Injury: Will remain out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Pinto (undisclosed) will remain sidelined for Thursday's game against the Islanders, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Pinto was on the ice during Thursday's morning skate, but he didn't take any regular rotations and is expected to remain sidelined for a seventh consecutive game. However, he's now skated on back-to-back days and appears to be close to returning to game action. The 23-year-old's next chance to suit up will be Saturday against Boston.

