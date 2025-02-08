Shane Pinto Injury: Won't play against Florida

Pinto (upper body) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Florida, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Pinto sustained an upper-body injury against the Lightning on Tuesday and will be unavailable for a second consecutive game heading into the league's break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. The exact severity of Pinto's injury isn't yet clear, but he'll have two weeks to rest before the Senators face Montreal on Feb. 22.