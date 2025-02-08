Fantasy Hockey
Shane Pinto

Shane Pinto Injury: Won't play against Florida

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Pinto (upper body) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Florida, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Pinto sustained an upper-body injury against the Lightning on Tuesday and will be unavailable for a second consecutive game heading into the league's break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. The exact severity of Pinto's injury isn't yet clear, but he'll have two weeks to rest before the Senators face Montreal on Feb. 22.

Shane Pinto
Ottawa Senators
