Shane Pinto News: Adds assist in blowout win

Pinto notched an assist in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Wild.

Pinto stretched his point streak to four games (two goals, three helpers). The 24-year-old helped out on Michael Amadio's second-period tally. Pinto is up to 21 points, 84 shots on net, 40 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 44 appearances this season. His scoring pace hasn't matched 2023-24 (27 points in 41 outings), but Pinto is in a third-line role for a team that has leaned on its top six pretty heavily. He does enough of everything to be an option in deep fantasy formats.