Shane Pinto News: Adds assist in blowout win
Pinto notched an assist in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Wild.
Pinto stretched his point streak to four games (two goals, three helpers). The 24-year-old helped out on Michael Amadio's second-period tally. Pinto is up to 21 points, 84 shots on net, 40 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 44 appearances this season. His scoring pace hasn't matched 2023-24 (27 points in 41 outings), but Pinto is in a third-line role for a team that has leaned on its top six pretty heavily. He does enough of everything to be an option in deep fantasy formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now