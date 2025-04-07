Shane Pinto News: Extends point streak in win

Pinto tallied a goal, fired three shots on net and dished out five hits in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Pinto tallied an empty-net goal with just under a minute remaining in regulation for the final tally of the game. With his twine finder, Pinto extended his point streak to three games and he has five points in his last six contests. Overall, the 24-year-old center has 18 goals, 33 points and 120 shots on net in 65 appearances this season. His fifth season in the NHL has been a step forward offensively. While the idea of setting a new career high in points will come down to the wire, Pinto is averaging points at a higher pace than his career-best year of 35 points during the 2022-23 season. Pinto provides solid value in deeper leagues while on his point streak for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.