Shane Pinto News: Fills empty net

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Pinto scored an empty-net goal on four shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Pinto ended a six-game goal drought, during which he had just two assists. The 25-year-old has settled into a third-line role at even strength, though he gets enough ice time in all situations to function as a top-six center. Pinto is up to 17 goals, 30 points, 114 shots on net, 70 hits, 35 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-1 rating across 51 appearances. He's seven points shy of matching his output from 70 regular-season outings a year ago, which was a career-best point total.

