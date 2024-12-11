Shane Pinto News: Ice-cold on offense

Pinto has not recorded a point over 14 games since he returned from an undisclosed injury Nov. 12.

Pinto was held off the scoresheet again in a 5-1 win over the Ducks, though he led the Senators' forward group with 19:29 of ice time in the blowout win. He's seen steady middle-six usage and remains part of the power-play mix amid his scoring struggles. The 24-year-old now has three points, 31 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-9 rating over 20 appearances. Pinto flashed 50-point potential last season, earning 27 points in 41 games with an average of 18:07 of ice time. He's seen a reduced role this year, but that doesn't explain the totality of his slump.