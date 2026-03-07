Shane Pinto headshot

Shane Pinto News: Leads charge with three points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Pinto scored a goal on three shots, dished two assists, added four PIM, notched two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Kraken.

Pinto was involved in three of the Senators' first four goals. His line with Nick Cousins and Michael Amadio combined for two goals and five helpers in the contest. Pinto hadn't logged a multi-point effort since Jan. 1, so this could be a spark for his offense. The 25-year-old center is up to 17 goals, 16 assists, 117 shots on net, 72 hits, 36 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 52 appearances. Pinto has a good chance of getting over the 40-point mark for the first time in his career.

Shane Pinto
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shane Pinto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shane Pinto See More
NHL Barometer: Gibson Locked In
NHL
NHL Barometer: Gibson Locked In
Author Image
Jan Levine
53 days ago
NHL Barometer: Olympic Hopefuls Making Their Cases
NHL
NHL Barometer: Olympic Hopefuls Making Their Cases
Author Image
Jan Levine
68 days ago
The Week Ahead: Leafs Have Goaltending Woes
NHL
The Week Ahead: Leafs Have Goaltending Woes
Author Image
Michael Finewax
91 days ago
The Week Ahead: Ducks Lead NHL in Scoring
NHL
The Week Ahead: Ducks Lead NHL in Scoring
Author Image
Michael Finewax
119 days ago