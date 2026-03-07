Shane Pinto News: Leads charge with three points

Pinto scored a goal on three shots, dished two assists, added four PIM, notched two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Kraken.

Pinto was involved in three of the Senators' first four goals. His line with Nick Cousins and Michael Amadio combined for two goals and five helpers in the contest. Pinto hadn't logged a multi-point effort since Jan. 1, so this could be a spark for his offense. The 25-year-old center is up to 17 goals, 16 assists, 117 shots on net, 72 hits, 36 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 52 appearances. Pinto has a good chance of getting over the 40-point mark for the first time in his career.