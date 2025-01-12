Shane Pinto News: Lights lamp twice in win

Pinto scored two goals, one on the power play and one shorthanded, in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Penguins.

Both tallies came in the first period as the Senators surged out to a 3-0 lead. Pinto continues to be a feast or famine fantasy asset -- the 24-year-old has three two-goal performances in the last 13 games, but he's been held off the scoresheet entirely eight times during that span. On the season. Pinto has a modest eight goals and 12 points in 33 appearances.