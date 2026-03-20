Shane Pinto News: Nets shortie in win
Pinto scored a shorthanded goal and added two hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.
Pinto's productive March continues. He has three goals and five assists over nine outings this month, contributing well from a third-line role. The center is up to 18 goals, 37 points, 130 shots on net, 80 hits, 39 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 58 appearances. He's earned more shorthanded points (three) than power-play points (two) this year.
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