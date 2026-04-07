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Shane Pinto News: New career mark in goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 10:32pm

Pinto scored a short handed, empty-net goal Tuesday in a 6-2 win over the Lightning.

Pinto has three points, including two goals, in his last two games and three goals in his last four games. His goal Tuesday established a new career mark (22). Pinto's previous best came last season when he put up 21 goals and 16 assists. He's on a solid pace, but center is extremely deep, so you need to consider if you could find a fit for a pivot on a 50-plus point campaign.

Shane Pinto
Ottawa Senators
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