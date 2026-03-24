Shane Pinto News: Opens scoring on power play

Pinto scored a power-play goal on four shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Pinto has two goals and an assist over his last three games. The goals have both been on special teams -- his tally Thursday versus the Islanders was shorthanded. The 25-year-old center is up to 19 goals, 39 points, 137 shots on net, 81 hits, 40 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 60 appearances, showcasing his value as a do-it-all player in the middle of the Senators' lineup.