Shane Pinto News: Opens scoring on power play
Pinto scored a power-play goal on four shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.
Pinto has two goals and an assist over his last three games. The goals have both been on special teams -- his tally Thursday versus the Islanders was shorthanded. The 25-year-old center is up to 19 goals, 39 points, 137 shots on net, 81 hits, 40 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 60 appearances, showcasing his value as a do-it-all player in the middle of the Senators' lineup.
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