Shane Pinto News: Posts two helpers in win

Pinto tallied two assists, blocked two shots and dished out two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Pinto's first assist of the night was a secondary helper on the first goal of the game before he dished out the primary pass on Jake Sanderson's go-ahead goal in the second period. Saturday's performance ended a six-game scoreless skid for Pinto who now has eight points in 14 games across March. Factoring in Saturday's helpers, the 24-year-old Pinto has eclipsed the 30-point mark for the second time in his career. He is five points away from tying his career high in points from the 2022-23 campaign. While there are likely more consistent centers in fantasy than Pinto, his showcase of playmaking Saturday is an encouraging sign for the future as he continues to develop chemistry with Ridly Greig on the third line.