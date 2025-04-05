Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Shane Pinto headshot

Shane Pinto News: Provides helper in win over Florida

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Pinto logged an even-strength assist, two hits and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.

Pinto registered the primary helper on Jake Sanderson's game-opening goal at 11:21 of the first period. The 24-year-old Pinto has followed up a six-game point drought with a goal and three assists over his last five contests. The New York native is just four markers and as many points shy of setting new career highs in each category, and with six contests remaining on Ottawa's schedule, fantasy managers in need of depth scoring may want to consider adding Pinto if he's available -- four of those matchups are against teams outside of the playoff picture. The right-shot center has generated 17 goals, 32 points and a plus-8 rating through 64 appearances in 2024-25.

Shane Pinto
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now