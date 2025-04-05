Shane Pinto News: Provides helper in win over Florida

Pinto logged an even-strength assist, two hits and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.

Pinto registered the primary helper on Jake Sanderson's game-opening goal at 11:21 of the first period. The 24-year-old Pinto has followed up a six-game point drought with a goal and three assists over his last five contests. The New York native is just four markers and as many points shy of setting new career highs in each category, and with six contests remaining on Ottawa's schedule, fantasy managers in need of depth scoring may want to consider adding Pinto if he's available -- four of those matchups are against teams outside of the playoff picture. The right-shot center has generated 17 goals, 32 points and a plus-8 rating through 64 appearances in 2024-25.