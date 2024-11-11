Shane Pinto News: Says he'll play against Toronto

Pinto (undisclosed) said Monday that he'll suit up for Tuesday's game against the Maple Leafs, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Head coach Travis Green indicated Monday that Pinto could return to game action Tuesday, and Pinto confirmed his availability following Monday's practice session. The 23-year-old has missed the last eight games due to an undisclosed injury. Prior to his absence, he logged a goal, three points, four hits, two blocked shots and a minus-3 rating while averaging 17:31 of ice time.