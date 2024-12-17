Fantasy Hockey
Shane Pinto News: Scores again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Pinto scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Pinto has three goals over his last three outing after going 15 games without a point. This may be the turning point of his season, though he still has a lot to do to prove himself to fantasy managers. The center has four goals, two assists, 40 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-5 rating over 23 appearances this season, primarily in a third-line role.

