Shane Pinto News: Sens' best sniper since mid-Dec.

Pinto picked up a goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

It was Pinto's 15th snipe of the season. That doesn't seem remarkable, but dig deeper and you'll see that he had just one goal as of Dec. 12. In fact, that goal came on opening night, and he didn't score again for 19 games. Since then, Pinto has been the Sens' best sniper with 14 goals, and he also has nine assists. File his name as a trade target or perhaps a sneaky pick next draft, depending on your categorical needs.