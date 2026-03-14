Shane Pinto News: Seven points in last five games

Pinto put up two assists in a 2-0 win over the Ducks on Saturday.

Both were primary assists; one came while shorthanded. Pinto has picked up his pace over the last five games, putting up seven points (two goals, five assists) and 14 shots. He has 17 goals and 19 assists in 55 games this campaign. Pinto is one point away from equaling his career scoring mark of 37 points, which he set in 70 games last regular season.