Shane Pinto News: Shorthanded goal in return

Pinto scored a shorthanded goal and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Pinto opened the scoring at 11:05 of the first period. This was the 24-year-old center's return from a four-game absence due to an upper-body injury, and he saw 16:33 of ice time while playing on the third line at even strength. He's now at 12 goals, 23 points (five shorthanded, two on the power play), 92 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 47 appearances this season.