Shane Pinto News: Slides apple in New Jersey

Pinto logged an even-strength assist, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Devils.

Pinto has registered an assist in back-to-back games, and he's been held off the scoresheet on only one occasion across his last six outings, generating two goals and four assists in that span. The right-shot center nabbed the primary assist on Artem Zub's second goal of the campaign early in the third period. Pinto has accounted for eight goals, 16 points (two on the power play), 14 PIM and 73 shots on goal while averaging 17:46 of ice time through 38 appearances in 2024-25.