Shane Pinto News: Tied for team lead in game winners

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 9:10pm

Pinto scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday.

It was a fluky goal, but they all count. The puck deflected off Mitch Marner's stick, was batted by a Sens player and bounced off Pinto's knee. The puck went over Joseph Woll's shoulder and barely made it across the goal line. It was Pinto's first goal in eight games, and his ninth (17 points) in 41 games. His game is clutch -- four of his nine snipes have been game winners. That ties him with Josh Norris and Brady Tkachuk for the team lead.

