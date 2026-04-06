Shane Pinto headshot

Shane Pinto News: Two more points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Pinto scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist, logged two hits and blocked three shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Pinto has three points over three outings in April, a solid start to the month to bounce back from ending March on a four-game skid. The 25-year-old center has matched his career high in goals with 21, and his 42 points are also a personal best. He's added 148 shots on net, 87 hits, 48 blocked shots, 42 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 67 appearances this season.

Shane Pinto
Ottawa Senators
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