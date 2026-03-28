Shane Wright Injury: Exits Saturday's game
Wright won't return to Saturday's game against Buffalo due to an undisclosed injury.
Wright logged 3:36 of ice time before exiting the game. He has 11 goals and 26 points in 72 outings in 2025-26, including Saturday's action. If Wright can't play Tuesday versus Edmonton, then Jacob Melanson might draw back into the lineup.
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