Shane Wright headshot

Shane Wright Injury: Exits Saturday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Wright won't return to Saturday's game against Buffalo due to an undisclosed injury.

Wright logged 3:36 of ice time before exiting the game. He has 11 goals and 26 points in 72 outings in 2025-26, including Saturday's action. If Wright can't play Tuesday versus Edmonton, then Jacob Melanson might draw back into the lineup.

Shane Wright
Seattle Kraken
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