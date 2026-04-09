Shane Wright headshot

Shane Wright Injury: Not expected to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Wright (upper body) isn't expected to play Thursday against Vegas.

Wright hasn't been in the lineup since March 28 because of the injury. He has 11 goals and 26 points in 72 appearances in 2025-26, which is a big step down from 2024-25 when he recorded 19 goals and 44 points in 79 regular-season outings. The 22-year-old might serve in a middle-six capacity once he's ready to return.

Shane Wright
Seattle Kraken
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