Shane Wright Injury: Not expected to play Thursday
Wright (upper body) isn't expected to play Thursday against Vegas.
Wright hasn't been in the lineup since March 28 because of the injury. He has 11 goals and 26 points in 72 appearances in 2025-26, which is a big step down from 2024-25 when he recorded 19 goals and 44 points in 79 regular-season outings. The 22-year-old might serve in a middle-six capacity once he's ready to return.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shane Wright See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times74 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Zeev Receives Reprieve113 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 12118 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Leafs Have Goaltending Woes123 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Crystal Ball or Snow Globe?165 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shane Wright See More