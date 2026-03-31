Shane Wright Injury: Not playing Tuesday
Wright (upper body) won't be in the lineup versus the Oilers on Tuesday.
Wright will miss at least one game after getting hurt Saturday versus the Sabres. The 22-year-old's absence will lead to Jaden Schwartz (face) drawing into the lineup Tuesday. Wright's next chance to play is Thursday versus the Mammoth.
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