Shane Wright headshot

Shane Wright Injury: Not playing Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 5:54pm

Wright (upper body) won't be in the lineup versus the Oilers on Tuesday.

Wright will miss at least one game after getting hurt Saturday versus the Sabres. The 22-year-old's absence will lead to Jaden Schwartz (face) drawing into the lineup Tuesday. Wright's next chance to play is Thursday versus the Mammoth.

Shane Wright
Seattle Kraken
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