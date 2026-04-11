Shane Wright headshot

Shane Wright Injury: Out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 3:59pm

Wright (upper body) is expected to miss Saturday's game against Calgary, per Sound of Hockey.

Wright hasn't been in the lineup since March 28 because of the injury. He has 11 goals and 26 points in 72 outings in 2025-26. His next opportunity to return will come Monday versus Los Angeles.

Shane Wright
Seattle Kraken
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