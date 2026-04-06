Shane Wright headshot

Shane Wright Injury: Set to miss out again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 1:02pm

Wright (upper body) is not expected to play Monday versus the Jets, per NHL.com.

This will be his fourth straight game on the shelf. Wright is currently stuck in a 16-game goal drought during which he has generated four assists, 15 blocked shots and 12 shots on net while averaging 13:29 of ice time. Once given the all-clear, the center should slot back into a bottom-six role, which will limit his opportunities to get back on the scoresheet. Considering the Kraken are heading into a back-to-back, it seems unlikely Wright will be cleared in time to face Minnesota on Tuesday.

Shane Wright
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shane Wright See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shane Wright See More
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
71 days ago
NHL Barometer: Zeev Receives Reprieve
NHL
NHL Barometer: Zeev Receives Reprieve
Author Image
Jan Levine
110 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 12
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 12
Author Image
Michael Finewax
115 days ago
The Week Ahead: Leafs Have Goaltending Woes
NHL
The Week Ahead: Leafs Have Goaltending Woes
Author Image
Michael Finewax
120 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Crystal Ball or Snow Globe?
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Crystal Ball or Snow Globe?
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
162 days ago