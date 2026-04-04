Shane Wright Injury: Still out of action
Wright (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Blackhawks, Joe Pohoryles of Emerald City Spectrum reports.
Wright is set to miss his third straight game. The 22-year-old skated in a non-contact jersey as recently as Thursday. His status for Monday versus the Jets has yet to be determined.
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