Shane Wright headshot

Shane Wright Injury: Still out of action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Wright (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Blackhawks, Joe Pohoryles of Emerald City Spectrum reports.

Wright is set to miss his third straight game. The 22-year-old skated in a non-contact jersey as recently as Thursday. His status for Monday versus the Jets has yet to be determined.

Shane Wright
Seattle Kraken
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