Shane Wright News: Bags power-play helper

Wright notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Wright has three goals and five assists over 10 contests in December. The 20-year-old center set up a Jaden Schwartz tally in the third period. Wright is getting more comfortable in his middle-six role and now has 15 points (six on the power play), 31 shots on net, 20 hits, 22 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 32 appearances this season.