Shane Wright News: Checks back in, earns two points

Wright scored a goal, dished an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Wright had been scratched for the previous three games amid a 13-game drought. He clearly got the message, scoring the opening goal at 7:12 of the first period before setting up Brandon Montour's game-winning tally in the third. Wright's two ventures onto the scoresheet have been multi-point efforts -- he has two goals, two assists, 13 shots on net, 11 blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-2 rating over 19 appearances this season. The 20-year-old is likely to be limited to bottom-six minutes until he can provide more consistency on offense.