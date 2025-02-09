Shane Wright News: Fuels comeback with two points

Wright scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

Wright got the Kraken on the board at 13:12 of the third period, and he set up Andre Burakovsky's tying tally a couple of minutes later. With nine points over the last eight contests, Wright is one of the Kraken's hottest forwards right now. The 21-year-old center has settled in on the third line and is playing up to his lofty No. 4 draft position in 2022 despite averaging 13:32 of ice time per game. Wright is at 12 goals, 19 helpers, 56 shots on net, 41 hits, 39 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 54 appearances this season.