Shane Wright headshot

Shane Wright News: Garners assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Wright registered an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Wright's goal drought is up to nine games, but he has five assists in that span. The 21-year-old center helped out on an Eeli Tolvanen tally in the third period. Wright continues to play fairly well given his third-line role -- he's at 23 points, 46 shots on net, 36 hits, 37 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 47 appearances this season.

Shane Wright
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
