Shane Wright headshot

Shane Wright News: Loses lineup spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Wright was scratched for a third straight game Saturday in a 2-1 loss to the Kings.

The Kraken rotated Wright out of the lineup Nov. 17 versus the Rangers. They've lost two of the three games he's sat out, scoring just four goals in that span, so it's possible he gets a look again soon. Prior to the scratches, he had gone 13 games without a point. He has just two points over 18 appearances this season -- dynasty managers will want to weather the storm, but Wright is not an option in redraft leagues at this time. If he can't up his game soon, he may be ticketed for a trip to AHL Coachella Valley.

Shane Wright
Seattle Kraken
