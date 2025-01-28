Shane Wright News: Nets power-play goal Tuesday

Wright scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks.

The goal was Wright's first since Jan. 6 versus the Devils. He hasn't been quiet lately, racking up six assists over 10 outings between goals. The 21-year-old center now has nine goals, 25 points, 48 shots on net, 39 hits, 37 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 49 appearances this season. He continues to fill a third-line role and a spot on the second power-play unit.