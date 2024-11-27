Shane Wright News: Pockets helper Wednesday

Wright logged an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Wright has three points over two contests since he returned from a three-game stint as a healthy scratch. It's a positive sign he's learned from his time out of the lineup, but the 20-year-old will need to sustain his offense over a longer stretch to be trusted in redraft formats. For the season, he has five points, 16 shots on net, nine hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 20 appearances.