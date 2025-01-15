Shane Wright News: Registers helper

Wright notched an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

Wright has racked up a goal and four assists over seven contests in January. The 21-year-old has not had a point drought longer than two games since he was scratched for three contests in a row in mid-November. That increased consistency has seen him rack up 21 points, 41 shots on net, 34 hits, 29 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating across 42 appearances in 2024-25.